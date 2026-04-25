Centre urges ZEE5 to halt gangster documentary over fears of crime glorification, law and order unrest

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has advised OTT platform ZEE5 not to release a controversial documentary linked to gangster activities, citing serious concerns over public order and the potential glorification of crime.

The directive comes in connection with an ongoing Public Interest Litigation (CWP-PIL-107-2026) filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the case of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring vs Union of India and others. In an official communication dated April 24, 2026, the Ministry referred to its earlier advisory issued on October 27, 2025, which urged OTT platforms to exercise caution while publishing content related to criminals and gangsters.

According to inputs from Punjab Police, the documentary in question contains dramatized portrayals, real-life footage, and narrative elements that could glorify organized crime. Authorities warned that such content may negatively influence youth by normalizing criminal behaviour and could undermine ongoing efforts to curb gangsterism in the state.

The police further highlighted that, given the sensitive nature of gangster-related issues in Punjab, the release of such content could trigger public unrest and adversely impact law and order.

The advisory also draws attention to previous directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in related matters. In a 2023 suo motu case concerning alleged jail interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the court had ordered the immediate removal and blocking of such content across digital platforms, citing its potential to promote criminal activities and interfere with ongoing investigations and trials.

In a subsequent order dated January 28, 2026, the High Court reiterated its stance, directing authorities to identify and remove online content that glorifies crime and criminals.

“In view of the judicial directions and the potential threat to public order, ZEE5 is advised not to release the said content,” the Ministry stated in its communication. (ANI)

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