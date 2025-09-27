‘Humanity is the greatest virtue’: Diljit Dosanjh after bagging International Emmy nomination

After earning a nomination at the prestigious International Emmy Awards, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh expressed his gratitude and shared a heartfelt message, emphasizing that humanity remains the greatest virtue above all achievements. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor, on Friday, posted a video, informing details about his next tour in Hong Kong. He captioned the clip, “Next Stop Hong Kong HK 28th September - AXA X WONDERLAND AURA TOUR.”

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen delivering his trademark humorous commentary. He interacts warmly with his Indian fans, taking photos and sharing lighthearted moments. A group of ladies is seen posing with him, showering him with blessings. While meeting another fan, he is heard saying, “Insaniyat sabse badi cheez hai,” and to one fan who remarked, “Suna bahut kuch tha, aaj dekh liya hai,” Diljit replied with his blessings, “Aap khush rahiye hamesha.”

The video then captures Diljit at Durian Fest 2025, where he tries Kuala Lumpur’s famous “King of Fruits,” the durian. He concludes the clip by sharing details about his upcoming tour in Hong Kong. Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in the Netflix biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Sharing the news on his Instagram Stories, he re-posted a post about his nomination and wrote, “It’s all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir while also tagging Netflix India.

The film traced the life of legendary Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, celebrated for his bold and raw songs that explored themes like village life, drug abuse, and dowry, earning him widespread acclaim as well as controversy. In the Best Actor category, Diljit will go head-to-head with David Mitchell for Ludwig (United Kingdom), Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia). The winners will be announced at the 53rd International Emmy Awards ceremony, set to take place in New York City on November 24. (IANS)

