Humans only: After Oscars, Golden Globe closes door on AI-generated actors

Performances by AI-generated actors will not be eligible for Golden Globe awards, organizers said Thursday, days after they were also ruled out of Oscars contention.

The new guidelines will not automatically disqualify performances that have used artificial intelligence to enhance an actor, but require that a live human be the main element.

“Submissions in which a performance is substantially generated or created by artificial intelligence are not eligible” for consideration in the annual film and television prize-giving extravaganza, which kicks off Hollywood’s awards season, organisers said.

“The use of AI for technical or cosmetic enhancements (such as de-ageing, ageing, or visual modifications) may be permissible, provided the underlying performance remains that of the credited individual and AI does not replace or materially alter the performer’s work.”

The new rules come days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it was cracking down on the use of AI.

The body that doles out the Oscars said only real human performers — not their AI avatars — are eligible for the film world’s biggest prizes, and a person, not a chatbot, must have written screenplays. (Agencies)

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