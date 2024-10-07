I am back on substance abuse, and am hiding it from my wife: Black metal legend Ozzy Osbourne

Los Angeles: Black metal legend Ozzy Osbourne hasn't been in the greatest of forms following an injury to his back. While the rocker had been away from substance abuse owing to his treatment, he recently revealed that he is back on the weed.

However, the Black Sabbath frontman claimed that he indulges on marijuana only behind wife Sharon's back, reports 'Mirror UK'

The former Black Sabbath singer, 75, said he is also tempted to return to stronger drugs because of health woes.

As per 'Mirror UK', Ozzy, who is struggling with Parkinson's, neck and back problems, said: "I am happier but I am not completely sober. I use a bit of marijuana from time to time".

Ozzy, who is considered the Prince of Darkness, has battled alcohol and drug addiction most of his life but praises wife Sharon, 71, for making sure he doesn't go back to his bad old ways

"I am lucky my wife kicks my butt all the time and she would make life so difficult", he said. "Even with marijuana she will find it and get rid of it".

Cannabis is legal in Los Angeles where they live. Speaking on his 'Madhouse Chronicles' podcast, Ozzy also tells how he tried ketamine after being offered the medical sleep drug at a surgery.

"I went to a doctor recently and started to have this ketamine", he explains. "He put a tiny bit in me but that was enough to spark me. That thing came back and weighed on my brain". He said he has stopped attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings but now questions that decision.

"If you are out there and you are using dope and you want to get off, there is plenty of help", he said. (IANS)

