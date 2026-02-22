I felt totally like 17 again: Timothee Chalamet recalls reunion with Christopher Nolan

Actor Timothee Chalamet’s recent reunion with Christopher Nolan was like a time-stood-still moment for him as he felt 17 years old again, reported People.

During a screening of Call Me by Your Name at the historic Los Angeles Theatre, the Academy Award-nominated actor reflected on his recent chat with the Interstellar director. The two stars sat down earlier this month ahead of an IMAX 70mm screening of the 2014 sci-fi adventure film to discuss their experience on set.

“The whole experience with Nolan, I felt totally like 17 again. I went home, it was shocking ...That was a crazy car ride home for me. I felt like, you know, the 13 years that elapsed haven’t elapsed,” Chalamet said at the most recent event, hosted by Cinespia in honour of its 25th anniversary, as quoted by People

The Marty Supreme star noted that Nolan, 55, “was cracking jokes backstage.”

“We were taking pictures together ... and he throws me in a headlock and starts giving me a noogie,” he recalled. “I said to him, ‘Chris, I’m a 30-year-old man.’ He said, ‘Not to me, you’re not,’” Chalamet said with a laugh, as quoted by Deadline.

The Wonka star played Matthew McConaughey’s son in the film, which was one of Chalamet’s first major movie roles. (ANI)

