Travis Scott in The Odyssey: Pop star’s first look revealed from Christopher Nolan’s Greek drama

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. More than a month after the release of the trailer, a new clip from the movie was unveiled, and it gave the audience the first look at songwriter Travis Scott.

Scott, who is renowned for his singing abilities, is set to venture into the world of acting with Nolan’s Greek drama.

The Odyssey took all the attention when the new TV teaser aired during the broadcast of the NFL AFC Championship match between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

The clip gave the audience the first look at Scott, who can be seen commanding a group of soldiers. His first look quickly went viral across social media platforms. In the teaser, which has not been released online yet, the pop star is seen standing on top of a table and speaking to a group of soldiers, including Tom Holland’s Telemachus and Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus. Scott’s acting debut in Nolan’s film came after the two worked together on the Oscar-winning director’s 2020 sci-fi thriller Tenet. The character he is playing has not been revealed yet. (Agencies)

