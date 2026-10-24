‘I want to leave time for new things’: Jenna Ortega plans TV break after Wednesday

Jenna Ortega has spent much of her career moving between television projects, from her early appearances in Jane the Virgin to Disney's Stuck in the Middle and Netflix's Wednesday. Now, the actor is considering a change of pace once the hit series reaches its conclusion, saying she wants to make room for opportunities beyond television.

Actor Jenna Ortega is preparing to explore a different phase of her career after years of working in television. The Wednesday star has said she will probably step away from TV for a while once the Netflix series comes to an end, hoping to make space for new experiences and opportunities.

During a Happy Sad Confused interview, Jenna Ortega was asked about whether she would commit to another franchise. The actress replied, "I actually haven't had a lot of franchise conversations. What I'm meant to do will come and find me. I think after Wednesday, I'll probably be off the TV for a while. You know I had many years doing TV. I was bounding from show to show as a kid, and I want to leave time for new things."

So far there has been no official announcement whether Wednesday is ending with season 3 or not or whether Jenna Ortega is exiting the show. However, Jenna Ortega's interaction with Esquire in August had caught everyone's attention. She had stated, "It's been only been in the last year or so, especially with the show coming to a head and getting ready to enter this next chapter in my life and career, and that I've really honed in." In 2023, Jenna Ortega told The Sunday Times, "I had done so much TV in my life, all I've ever wanted to do is film." (Agencies)

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