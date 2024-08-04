‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’: Netflix all set to bring the harrowing journey alive

Mark your calendars for August 29 as Netflix gears up to release its highly anticipated series, “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”, directed by the acclaimed Anubhav Sinha. This gripping series promises to take viewers on a harrowing journey through one of India’s most dramatic real-life hijacking incidents. On December 24, 1999, Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 took off from Kathmandu, bound for New Delhi. Little did the passengers and crew know that they were about to be thrust into a seven-day ordeal of terror and suspense. Netflix, in collaboration with Matchbox Shots and Benaras Mediaworks, brings this intense story to life, capturing the essence of fear, crisis, and heroism.

Anubhav Sinha, known for his socially relevant narratives, makes his streaming directorial debut with this series. The stellar cast includes industry legends like Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur, alongside Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Anupam Tripathi of Squid Game fame.

Created and written by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava, this six-episode series immerses viewers in the tense reality faced by those aboard the ill-fated flight. As the narrative unfolds, a dedicated team in India races against time to decode the hijackers’ demands and secure the safe return of everyone on board. (Agencies)

