The Ascendancy of Digital Platforms: Netflix & Prime Video Leading the Charge in Bollywood

There was a time when movie fans eagerly looked forward to Friday releases, stood in line at ticket counters, and enjoyed the full experience of watching a movie in a theater.

The smell of popcorn, the quiet conversations, and the shared reactions were all part of the charm. However, as digital technology spread worldwide, it introduced a new kind of magic: OTT platforms. These services have become the new theaters, providing a vast array of content at our fingertips.

With the arrival of platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, the way people watch shows and movies has changed dramatically.