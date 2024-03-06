Iconic series ‘Baywatch’ to get an action packed reboot

Get ready for a revival of sun-soaked drama as the iconic series ‘Baywatch’ is set to make a return to television. The highly successful lifeguard drama, which initially ran for 11 seasons from 1989 to 1999, is gearing up for a reboot that will air on Fox in the US.

The original ‘Baywatch’ became a global phenomenon, attracting over one billion viewers weekly and securing its place as one of the most-watched shows in the late ’80s and ’90s. The new iteration, helmed by showrunner Lara Olsen who is known for her work on the 90210 reboot and Netflix’s ‘Spinning Out’, promises to recapture the essence of the original with daring ocean rescues, iconic red bathing suits, and the picturesque backdrop of Los Angeles beaches.

The official description reads, “Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find.”

The production team for the reboot will include the same seasoned professionals who contributed to the success of the original series. With Lara Olsen at the helm and the support of the original producers, the revival aims to bring back the magic that made Baywatch a cultural phenomenon.

While the 2017 big-screen remake starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron received mixed reviews, the TV reboot signals a return to the roots that made the show a household name.

“I think we thought the film might have given us reason to reboot the TV series, but given the mixed reviews that didn’t happen straight away,” said Bob McCourt, international COO of Fremantle, the company that owns the rights, back in 2018.

Other hit TV series that are reportedly receiving a contemporary upgrade are Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and Magnum PI. (Agencies)

