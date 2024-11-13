Iconic Trio Reunites: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty Spark Excitement for "Hera Pheri 3" at Mumbai Airport

For a “Hera Pheri” fan, no visual can be better than this. The awesome trio of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty from the cult-classic movie “Hera Pheri” came together for a picture at a Mumbai airport, and the internet is already shouting “Hera Pheri 3”.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the iconic “Hera Pheri” franchise featured Akshay as Raju, Rawal as Baburai and Suniel as Shyam. On Monday, Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel reunited at Kalina Airport, Mumbai as they are reportedly set to begin the shooting of “Hera Pheri 3”. Undoubtedly, the third part of the franchise is something that fans have been eagerly waiting to watch.

The photos and videos of the three actors have taken the internet by storm. Among many, a video that has taken the internet by storm is of the three actors posing for the paps as Akshay tilted Rawal’s head towards the camera.

As expected, netizens went crazy looking at this Hera Pheri reunion. Commenting on a video, one user wrote, ‘’The way Akshay turned Babu Bhayya’s head ??.’’

Another wrote, ‘’Can’t wait to see them.’’

There is no official update on “Hera Pheri 3” yet. But, as per the reports, the rift between producer Firoz Nadiadwala and Eros has been settled.

If reports are to be believed, Nadiadwala has settled all his debts with Eros International and has got back the rights to his popular films, including “Awara Paagal Deewana”, “Phir Hera Pheri”, “Welcome”, and “Aan”, among others. Firoz has also received a no-dues certificate from the court. Now, Nadiadwala’s way is clear to make the third part of the movie.

Released in 2000, “Hera Pheri” is considered one of the best Hindi comedy movies of all time. The follow-up, titled “Phir Hera Pheri”, came out in 2006. Both parts were box office hits. (Agencies)

