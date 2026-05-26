Idris Elba shuts down long-running James Bond rumours, says producers are ‘going younger’

Actor Idris Elba has dismissed years of speculation surrounding his possible casting as James Bond, saying he was "never in the race" to play the iconic British spy.

Speaking to People magazine, the Golden Globe-winning actor addressed the long-running rumours as Amazon MGM Studios officially begins its search for the next 007 following Daniel Craig's departure from the franchise.

"My name's not getting thrown out, no way," Elba said, adding, "They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait, it's going to be amazing."

The actor further clarified his position, adding, "I'm honestly not in the race ever. I wasn't in the race in the first place."

Elba's comments arrive amid renewed attention on the future of the Bond franchise after Amazon and MGM Studios confirmed that the casting process is underway.

The studio recently stated, "The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right," as per People magazine. (ANI)

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