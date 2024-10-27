‘If we don’t make mistakes, we can never learn’ Says Actress Kate Winslet

Oscar winning-actress Kate Winslet has shared some advice for young and aspiring actresses and said that they should not worry too much about making mistakes.

Asked about the advice she has for younger women coming up in the industry, Winslet told people.com: “It’s such an interesting question, because I give it a lot of advice all the time. The main thing I say is that mistakes are not only celebrated, but they’re important. Because if we don’t make mistakes, we can absolutely never learn.”

“And we all make mistakes, and there is no such thing as perfect. And just to completely be themselves. Because if they can be themselves, they’ve always got that to hang on to and to keep them grounded.”

Asked how she’s managed to overcome her own mistakes, Kate replied: “Honestly, dig deep, keep going, and just believe in myself. I mean, that’s honestly what I do. And try not to be hard on myself. I think women in general, we’re hard on ourselves all the time.” “It’s a terrible waste of energy, and I don’t ever want to look back at my life and think to myself, ‘I wish I had been kinder on myself.’ I want to do that now, and always be doing that. So that’s what I do.” (IANS)

