Ikk Panjab Gurgaon Launches with a High-Spirited Culture-First Celebration

Tuesday, 25th November 2025 | GURUGRAM, India — Ikk Panjab Gurgaon, founded by Deepika & Rajan Sethi, Bright Hospitality officially opened its doors last night with a buzzing cocktail soirée that felt less like a launch and more like a creative gathering. In a first-ever collaboration with Big Bang Social by Collective Artists Network - India’s leading creator ecosystem, this inaugural partnership was led by Dhruv Chitgopekar, Co-Founder of Collective Artists Network. The evening brought together a powerhouse guestlist spanning fashion, food, music, travel, tech and design.
The celebration gathered creators and culture-makers including Dolly Singh, Taaruk Raina, Vishnu & Govind Kaushal, Anto Philip, Savi Munjal & Vidit Taneja (Founders of Bruised Passports), Sanyam Sharma (@sharmajikabaddabeta), Sameer Bawa, Raman Dhingra, Karan Gangwani, Shivani Pancholi, Suhana Nanda, Aarushi Mehra, Devyani Kapoor, Ridhima Jain, Abhinav Verma CEO / Co-Founder ARKS (Ranbir Kapoor’s new lifestyle label), Aishwarya Singh (Co-founder Desi Crime Podcast), and senior voices from Zomato, Publicis, Philips, Indigo Airlines, American Express and more.
Guests grazed their way through an abundant, free-flowing spread of Ikk Panjab’s signature dishes reimagined for a grazing table— from a live carving station of Sajji and Sialkot Masala Raan with Mini Khameeri Rotis, nostalgic cocktail sticks made of Plum, Paneer, Pineapple & Sirka Onion Sticks, crispy Firozepuri Macchi Bites, Dohra Kebab, along with unique condiments such as Punjabi Tamatar Salsa and Pindi Chhole Hummus. Mains arrived as an elegant pre-plated flying buffet – Lachha Parantha and Ikk Panjab Butter Chicken, Saag Gosht, Maah Ki Daal, Meat Pulao. The food captured exactly what the brand stands for: the warmth of undivided Punjab, told through recipes that feel familiar, festive and full of soul.
At the bar, the evening’s cocktail edits were a hit — a sneak peek into upcoming the winter Trophy Bar Ledger, a list of liquid stories inspired by gymkhanas, cantonments and colonial clubs of old Punjab.
Highlights included Smoke & Soil — The Glenlivet 18YO with smoked beetroot, ginger, honey & citrus and The Charred Orchard — Chivas XV with charred kinnow, mustard & smoky soda – both seen as a repeat hit for guests.
Live music by Pradyumna Manot and his band, peppered with a mix of Punjabi folk vocals by Jazmine Kaur, flowing cocktails and the unmistakable comfort of Punjabi hospitality made the night feel like a warm homecoming — the exact ethos of Ikk Panjab, a dining concept devoted to preserving and reimagining the heritage of Undivided Punjab for today’s world.
“Tonight was more than a launch — it was a celebration of community,” said Rajan Sethi and Gaurav Kapahi, Partners at Ikk Panjab Gurgaon and long-time friends. “Bringing Ikk Panjab to Gurugram with the incredible support of Collective Artists Network and Pernod Ricard India, helped us bring together a community that inspires us. To see creators, leaders and friends come together around the stories and flavours of Punjab is exactly why we built this space. We couldn’t have asked for a more meaningful beginning.”
The night marked a new turning point — to shared culture with a wider network, creative energy, and stories that continue to travel.
About Bright Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.
Founded in 2007, Bright Hospitality is a pioneer in experiential dining in India. With a portfolio rooted in cultural storytelling, the company continues to push boundaries, bringing together hospitality, heritage and culinary innovation to create immersive and memorable dining experiences.