Employees Stage Day-Long Work Suspension Across Assam

Guwahati: Assam witnessed strong opposition towards the abolishment of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). In protest against the government's decision to abolish the OPS, a day-long work suspension by employees brought administrative operations to a grinding halt in Hatsingimari. The protest was staged in front of the District Commissioner's Office as part of a statewide programme called by the All Assam District Administration Employees' Association.
The employees staged a sit-in protest, carrying placards and protesting against what they termed ‘financial insecurity’ under the New Pension Scheme in place since 2005. The protesters pointed out that the NPS has left many retired employees struggling to meet the necessities of life, prompting widespread calls for a return to the traditional pension structure.
Similarly, in Nagaon, several NPS employees a day-long strike demanding the scrapping of NPS and the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, raising slogans like “Abolish NPS” and “Implement OPS”. Protestors accused the government of failing to introduce the promised Universal Pension Scheme (UPS), thereby leaving employees insecure about their post-retirement future.
Staff of every department, from revenue offices to educational institutions, participated in the strike, thereby bringing administrative work to a grinding halt. Demonstrations were also held outside the Deputy Commissioner's office and other important places. The employees issued a warning that if immediate action is not taken, the agitation will be intensified. The speakers at the demonstration also pointed out that under the NPS, employees no longer get guaranteed post-retirement benefits, thus making life difficult for thousands of families. They said their agitation will continue till the government restores the Old Pension Scheme that assured stable lifelong financial support.
Participation was seen across Assam, marking a signal for growing pressure on the state government to reconsider the existing pension policy. The employees have made it clear that restoring OPS is not just a demand but an indispensable part for safeguarding their future security and dignity after retirement.