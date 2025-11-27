Employees Stage Day-Long Work Suspension Across Assam

The employees staged a sit-in protest, carrying placards and protesting against what they termed ‘financial insecurity’ under the New Pension Scheme in place since 2005. The protesters pointed out that the NPS has left many retired employees struggling to meet the necessities of life, prompting widespread calls for a return to the traditional pension structure.

Similarly, in Nagaon, several NPS employees a day-long strike demanding the scrapping of NPS and the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, raising slogans like “Abolish NPS” and “Implement OPS”. Protestors accused the government of failing to introduce the promised Universal Pension Scheme (UPS), thereby leaving employees insecure about their post-retirement future.