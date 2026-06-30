Kate Middleton Conquers UK’s Three Highest Peaks in 24 Hours to Spotlight Life After Cancer

Kate Middleton has completed Britain's famous National Three Peaks Challenge as part of a special campaign to raise awareness about life after a cancer diagnosis.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Princess of Wales took on the challenge, which involves climbing the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales: Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, just within 24 hours. The trek covers 23 miles with a total climb of more than 10,000 feet.

Soon after she finished her final climb at Snowdon, Kate was welcomed by Prince William, their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother, James Middleton, the Palace confirmed, as per PEOPLE.

Kate completed each climb on her own but was supported by Mountain Rescue teams throughout the journey.

On Sunday, the Princess shared a picture from the top of Ben Nevis on social media. Along with the photo, she spoke about why she decided to take on the challenge after her cancer journey.

"Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts," she wrote. (ANI)

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