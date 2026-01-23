I'm already married: Aamir Khan moves in with girlfriend Gauri into a new home

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has taken the next big step in his relationship with partner Gauri Spratt, as they have decided to move in together. The couple continues to dominate headlines with their appearances and the sweet gestures they make for each other, whether it's holding hands or simply speaking to each other in front of the camera.

Aamir and Gauri have been dating for some time now. The 3 Idiots actor first introduced the world to his partner, Gauri, in 2025 during a meet-and-greet event celebrating his 60th birthday.

Aamir and Gauri are living together and have moved into a swanky new home in Mumbai, which is not very far from where the rest of the actor's family lives.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared that the shift happened right in the middle of the production of his recent movie Happy Patel, starring Vir Das.

"This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it's madness," confessed Aamir.

Is this moving together also hinting at the marriage plans? To this, the actor confessed that there is no immediate plan for it.

Speaking about his relationship, Aamir said,"Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together.''

But for the actor, he's already married to Gauri. But there is no immediate plan for marriage. ''Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalize it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along," he said. (Agencies)ywood superstar

