Assam CM Hails Union Budget 2024 for Crucial Flood Relief to State

GUWAHATI: Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his gratitude for the government for providing special assistance for flood relief in the 2024 union budget.

He also pointed out several parts of the budget that he thinks will greatly help Assam and boost India's growth.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that they are extremely grateful for the special assistance Assam will receive under the budget to address the challenges posed by floods.

He said that the land registration reforms announced in the budget will support Assam's current projects like Mission Basundhara 3.0.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praised union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that the union budget 2024 provides a strong plan to maintain India's growth and aims to make the country's economy the third largest in the world.

The Assam chief minister also praised the union budget 2024 for its focus on creating jobs and supporting small businesses.

He mentioned that schemes like the PM’s package for employment and skilling, one crore paid internship opportunities, and employment-linked incentives will be game changers.

CM Sarma emphasized the positive impact of increased funding for the PM Awas Yojana and schemes like the PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, which aims to fully support tribal majority villages with essential programs.

Sarma mentioned that the infrastructure boost in the union budget 2024, with Rs 1.5 lakh crore allocated to states, along with efforts to improve agricultural productivity, green energy initiatives, and significant funding for rural development, would have a positive impact on Assam’s growth.

The Assam CM added that the union budget 2024 includes several progressive measures, such as reviewing the IT act, withdrawing angel tax, reducing the fiscal deficit, sustaining capital expenditure, and other initiatives, which will help ensure that India remains the fastest-growing economy for years to come.