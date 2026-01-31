Imtiaz Ali’s new film with Diljit Dosanjh to release on June 12

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s new film with Diljit Dosanjh has got a release date. On Thursday, the makers announced that the movie will hit the theatres on June 12. It is produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films and Mohit Choudhary.

Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah are also a part of the film, which was expected to release in April 2026. Applause Entertainment’s official post read, “Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing, to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production.”

“Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah

Directed by Imtiaz Ali

Music by A.R. Rahman

Lyrics by Irshad Kamil

Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary.”

Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh last collaborated on the film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The film follows the story of Punjab’s iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the “Elvis of Punjab.” Chamkila rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life was tragically cut short in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were killed. Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila also starred Parineeti Chopra and was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. (ANI)

