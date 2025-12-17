Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh shine in 'Border 2' teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Sunny Deol's starrer 'Border 2' was unveiled on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, giving fans a first look at the action-packed war drama.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the teaser showcases intense battle sequences and the courage of Indian soldiers who fought to defend the nation. It also highlights the emotional journeys of the characters, including moments of love, family bonds, and sacrifice.

The teaser opens with a powerful voiceover by Sunny Deol, setting a patriotic tone. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty are seen in gripping combat sequences, reflecting the bravery and resilience of the Indian armed forces. Fans also get glimpses of the characters' personal struggles and relationships amidst the chaos of war.(ANI)

