India Couture Week 2024: JJ Valaya gets candid about his collection 'Muraqqa', evolution in fashion industry

Renowned fashion designer JJ Valaya showcased his latest collection 'Muraqqa' on Day 4 of India Couture Week 2024 in Delhi. In a conversation with ANI, he talked about the inspiration behind his collection and the significance of the title. He also spoke about the growing Indian fashion industry and how globally it is grabbing attention due to its culture and traditions.



He presented the beauty of Isfahan, Istanbul, and Delhi by reconstructing their rich cultural essence in a contemporary environment. The Istanbul theme incorporated Ottoman complexities and art deco lines, whilst Isfahan reinterpreted Persian carpets and tiny paintings with a modern touch. Delhi celebrates Mughal inlays intertwined with flora and fauna motifs.



He said, "Muraqqa are the beautiful albums very decorated in the past where miniature paintings, poetries were bound together and kept. This is a very precious collection for me. It brings together three major influences and puts them together in one place."



This season's 60-piece collection showcases a fusion of rich textiles, fine crafts, and exquisite detailing across three distinctive themes. It combines the past and present, honouring the beauty of Islamic art in a new way that appeals to today's audience. The collection features custom woven silks, lush velvets, and an array of silhouettes including lehengas, saris, evening jackets, sherwanis, Nehru jackets, and bundhgala jackets. The ace designer has embraced luxury, timelessness, style, tradition and individuality beautifully.



The use of bright colours like red and heavy embroidery makes it a perfect collection for the wedding day. However, he also experimented with colours like black and white making the collection look elegant and simple.



While talking about the wedding outfit trends and how it is evolving, he shared, "I've seen that industry for 34 years now. And brides have changed. But grooms have also changed but they always get ignored. There was a time when they used to get married in three-piece suits. And now look at them, they like to match up with the women, with the girls, 'we need to look as good'. So I think there is an evolutionary process that is taking place. But to keep alive the tradition of India is a moral responsibility of the designers but how you do it in a modern way that you are still connected with the now generation that is the attempt."

India Couture Week 2024 is set to conclude on July 31. (ANI)

