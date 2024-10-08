India: President Presents 70th National Film Awards

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the 70th National Film Awards in various categories in New Delhi on Tuesday. She also conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2022 on Shri Mithun Chakraborty.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that our films reflect the artistic sense of our society. Life is changing. The standards of art are changing. New aspirations are arising. New problems are emerging. New awareness is rising. Amidst all these changes, the unchanging values ​​of love, compassion, and service are still making our individual and collective lives meaningful. We can see all these values portrayed in the films awarded today.

The President said that Indian cinema is the largest film industry in the world, with films being produced in multiple languages ​​and in all regions of the country. It is also the most diverse art form. She congratulated the all award winners and appreciated the people associated with the film industry.

The President congratulated Mithun Chakraborty for receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. She said that in his artistic journey of almost five decades, Mithun ji has not only portrayed serious characters on screen but has also portrayed with success many ordinary stories with his unique energy.

The President said that though the languages ​​and backgrounds of award-winning films may be different, they all are reflections of India. These films are a treasure trove of experiences of Indian society. Indian traditions and their diversity come alive in these films.

The President said that films and social media are the most powerful mediums to bring changes in society. These mediums have, as more impact in creating awareness among people than any other medium. She noted that out of more than 85 awards distributed today, only 15 awards have been received by women awardees. She said that the film industry could make more efforts towards women-led development.

The President pointed out that meaningful films often do not find an audience. She urged aware citizens, social organizations, and governments to work together to increase the reach of meaningful cinema to the audience.