Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Tie the Knot in Star-Studded MSG Wedding Officiated by Adam Sandler

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot at New York’s Madison Square Garden, in a star-studded ceremony officiated by actor Adam Sandler.

The pair wore Christian Dior, Swift’s publicist said, and did not have bridesmaids and groomsmen. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honour, and Jason Kelce, Travis’s brother, was his best man.

The event shuttered one of Manhattan’s busiest corridors and brought out Hollywood A-list stars, such as actors Hugh Grant and Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone and model Gigi Hadid.

Fans huddled outside the venue throughout the day, with some onlookers climbing scaffolding to try catch a better view. The wedding celebrations began on Thursday with a much smaller “‘pre-party” event, according to permit filed with New York City officials.

The ceremony on Friday was much a larger event, with a stream of blacked-out SUVs seen driving through a pop-up tent erected outside the stadium to shield guests’ arrival.

Some celebrity guests were still spotted upon their arrival, including model Gigi Hadid, her actor boyfriend Bradley Cooper, actress Dakota Johnson, and members of Kelce’s football team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, said confirmed the pair had officially wed, an announcement appeared on a display outside Madison Square Garden that read “JUST&T MARRIED” - a play on Taylor and Travis’s names.

Jonathan Anderson, a creative director at Dior, designed Swift and Kelce’s outfits, Paine said. “This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity,” Paine said in a statement.

Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin, she added, and Swift wore Cartier jewellery.

The New York City Police (NYPD) closed the streets around the arena midday, closing them off to vehicles and pedestrian traffic.

Swifties - the singer’s legion of fans - lined nearby blocks around the arena, braving sweltering temperatures of up to 37C (98.6F).

Some chanted lyrics to their favourite Swift songs and cheered: “We love you Taylor”.

“I thought it was going to be more gardens, more flowers, more tropical. Something more fancy, something more Taylor Swift,” Canadian teen Emily told the BBC outside the venue.

New York resident Rose said it was “sort of absurd” that the couple shut down the busy streets around the arena, but believed the ceremony would be beautiful “because it’s Taylor Swift”.

“I hope it’s a beautiful wedding... but I think they should do it somewhere that’s less inconveniencing to [the] general populace of New York City,” she laughed. (Agencies)

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