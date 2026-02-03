Is this humiliation ritual?: Justin Bieber's performance at 2026 Grammys leaves netizens baffled

The 68th Grammy Awards 2026 honoured the best recordings, compositions and artists from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025, as chosen by the members of the Recording Academy. One of the biggest musical events took place on February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Amid several performances, Justin Bieber's return to the event has been the talk of the town. His performance and daring fashion choice have left the internet buzzing.

At the Grammys event, Justin performed Yukon, which was nominated for Best R&B Performance. For the event, he was seen wearing purple satin boxer shorts, which were twinning with his guitar, and paired them with black socks. Alongside his tattoos, abs were on display, which left netizens shocked and surprised. (Agencies)

