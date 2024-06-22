Isha Koppikar opens up about shocking casting couch experience

In a new interview, Isha Koppikar shared some harrowing experiences from her early days in the film industry. While candidly speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actress got emotional and detailed incidents where she was approached inappropriately by prominent figures in Bollywood.

In the interview, Isha recalled an encounter with an A-list actor who insisted on meeting her alone. Speaking in Hindi, she recounted, “One actor asked me to meet him alone, without my driver or anyone else, because there were rumours about him being involved with other actresses. He said, ‘There are already controversies about me, and the staff spreads rumours.’ But I refused him and told him that I couldn’t come alone. He was an A-list actor from the Hindi film industry. I must have been around 22-23 years old at that time.”

Isha also revealed an earlier incident when she was just 18, involving a casting couch proposition. “A secretary and an actor approached me, suggesting that to get work, I had to be ‘friendly’ with actors. I am very friendly, but what does ‘friendly’ mean? I am so friendly that Ekta Kapoor once told me to have some attitude,” she said.

Isha spoke about how many would touch her inappropriately and suggested she needed to be friendly with the heroes in a sleazy manner.

Isha Koppikar made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film “Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan” and went on to act in notable films such as Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar, and Dil Ka Rishta. She also starred in Don opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

On the personal front, Isha married hotelier Timmy Narang in 2009. The couple, who reportedly fell in love after meeting at a gym, had known each other for three years before they started dating. They welcomed their daughter Rianna in July 2014. However, Isha and Timmy parted ways earlier this year. (Agencies)

