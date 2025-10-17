It’s Shefali Shah vs Huma Qureshi in ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3

The makers of “Delhi Crime” have given a peek into its third season, which deals with human trafficking. This time, actress Shefali Shah’s Vartika Singh is set to lock horns with Huma Qureshi’s ruthless character of Badi Didi. The new season of Netflix’s International Emmy-winning true crime drama series returns on November 13.

Shefali said in a statement: “Returning as Madam Sir always feels deeply personal. Her significance, both to me and in today’s times, has only grown stronger in my eyes. Vartika is fighting an enemy that not only crosses borders, but also exists in the shadow of everyday society.”

The actress added: “Human trafficking isn’t the act of a few; it’s the symptom of a society that looks the other way. But Vartika, true to who she is, keeps fighting anyway, even if it means saving just one life from the clutches of this murky world.”

The new season will have Madam Sir, reprised by Shefali, and her team coming face-to-face with Badi Didi, who builds her empire by trading away the future of young girls. Huma Qureshi, joining the franchise as Meena, said that playing a negative role, especially of a character like Meena, was a powerful yet unsettling experience.

“She’s shaped by trauma, yet wields immense control; she’s a woman who’s both victim and perpetrator. That’s what drew me to Delhi Crime: its honesty. It never glorifies or sensationalises. It forces us to confront uncomfortable truths that often hide in plain sight,” said the actress.

Tanuj Chopra returns to direct “Delhi Crime S3,” along with actors Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora reprising their roles. (IANS)

Also Read: Rs 60-crore fraud case: Shilpa Shetty cancels foreign trip after Bombay HC denies stay on LOC