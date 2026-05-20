Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in black sequin mini dress at Chopard’s ‘Miracle’ show during Cannes 2026

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has returned to the Cannes Film Festival, making another high-profile appearance at the 2026 edition of the prestigious global event.

The actor attended luxury jewellery brand Chopard's "Miracle" show on the French Riviera during the ongoing 79th Cannes Film Festival.

Jacqueline shared glimpses from the evening on her official Instagram handle, posting a photograph of herself walking on a purple carpet outdoors at dusk. In the image, she is seen wearing a sparkling strapless black mini-dress paired with classic black pumps.

The actor captioned the post, "Tonight for @chopard Miracle show in Cannes! Beautiful collection, congrats @chopardbycaroline @carolinescouture @chopard."

For the event, Jacqueline opted for a chic monochrome look featuring a strapless, form-fitting black mini dress embellished with shimmering sequins and beadwork. Representing Chopard, she accessorised the outfit with a statement diamond necklace and a matching diamond bracelet.

Her beauty look featured voluminous Hollywood waves styled with a middle parting, along with soft, smoky eye makeup and a neutral nude lip. (ANI)

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