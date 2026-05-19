Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty shares intense gym workout challenge video

Bollywood star and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, on Monday morning, gave her fans a glimpse into her intense workout routine as she shared a motivating fitness video from the gym.

In the video, Shilpa is seen attempting a challenging mobility and testing core muscle exercise where she is seen performing a backward roll and then tries to stand back up on her two feet, without touching the floor for support, purely relying on her balance, control, and core strength.

Dressed in a sky-blue workout tank top paired with black fitted tights, Shilpa looked completely focused as she attempted the movement multiple times.

She captioned the video as, “Learning how to get back up… literally”

She also added text throughout the video that read, “Backward Roll to Stand Up (Mobility / Coordination Challenge)”

“Rolling back is the easy part. “Getting back up without using momentum is where the challenge begins.” “Because progress in fitness isn’t about getting it right instantly.” “It’s about repeating, adjusting and showing up again.” “Try Try till you succeed.”

The video showed Shilpa stumbling and failing several times while attempting the move, but she kept going with determination. Towards the end, when she finally nailed the challenge, the actress was seen flashing a wide smile.

Known for being one of Bollywood’s biggest fitness icons, Shilpa often shares workout routines, yoga sessions, and wellness tips to motivate her followers. (IANS)

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