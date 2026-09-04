Jailer 2 Release Set for October 15 as Rajinikanth Returns as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has finally locked in its release date. After weeks of speculation and rumours suggesting a delay, Nelson Dilipkumar and his team have officially cleared the air with a new poster featuring the superstar and a confirmed release date. The news has created a buzz and sent waves of excitement among fans.

Recently, the makers of Jailer 2 dismissed all the rumours through a post on their official X account. Along with a new poster featuring Rajinikanth, the film's production company, Sun Pictures, confirmed that Jailer 2 has not been postponed and will be released on October 15. The post also carried a caption that read, "October 15 Alappara Kelappurom."

The date coincides with the Hindu festival, Dussehra, so the film is expected to be a massive release. The first official announcement for the film was made in July, when the makers revealed the release date with an action-packed teaser featuring Rajinikanth stepping out of a black luxury car and posing on a runway.

Jailer 2 is a highly anticipated upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller starring superstar Rajinikanth. It is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

Rajinikanth returns as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer. The story continues from the aftermath of the first film's intense ending, where Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) shoots and kills his own son, Arjun, after discovering that Arjun is corrupt and secretly running the idol-smuggling syndicate. (Agencies)

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