Veteran producer RB Choudary dies at 76; Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi Konidela pay tributes

Several leading figures from South Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi Konidela and Pawan Kalyan, paid heartfelt tributes to veteran producer RB Choudary, who passed away at the age of 76 in a road accident near Joontha village in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Rajinikanth remembered him as a “top-notch producer” and a “wonderful human being,” noting his role in supporting numerous young directors and contributing significantly to the film industry. He expressed deep shock at the untimely loss and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Chiranjeevi Konidela also mourned the loss, recalling his association with Choudary during the 2022 film Godfather. He highlighted the producer’s immense contribution to Indian cinema, stating that he helped shape the careers of many actors and filmmakers while bringing memorable stories to life.

Pawan Kalyan expressed disbelief over the tragic incident and reflected on working with Choudary in the 1998 film Suswagatham. He praised the producer’s expertise in filmmaking and his knack for choosing family-oriented stories with strong emotional appeal. He also noted Choudary’s impact across both Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, RB Choudary produced several successful films, including Nattamai, Gokulam and Suryavamsam. Known for backing meaningful and commercially successful projects, he earned a respected place in the industry.

His final production, Maareesan, directed by Sudheesh Sankar and starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, was released in July 2025.

The film fraternity continues to mourn the loss of a producer whose legacy shaped generations of cinema. (ANI)

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