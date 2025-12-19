Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista collaborate for action-comedy film ‘The Wrecking Crew’

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa have come together for an action-comedy film, ‘The Wrecking Crew’. The makers have released first-look photos and announced the film’s release date.

The film is directed by Angel Manel Soto and written by Jonathan Tropper. Apart from the lead duo, the film also stars Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, with Stephen Root and Morena Baccarin.

The film is set to release on Prime Video on January 28, 2026. According to the press note, in this action comedy, two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista) are forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death.

“As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface, and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to WRECK anything that gets in their way,” read the press note.

Prime Video has also shared first-look photos from the film featuring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

While sharing the photos, Prime Video wrote, “Two brothers, Hawaii, and a whole lot of wrecking along the way. Here’s your first look at The Wrecking Crew, starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Coming January 28 to Prime Video.”

Meanwhile, Dave Bautista has come on board for ‘Road House 2’ to join Jake Gyllenhaal. The sequel will be directed by ‘Heads of State’ filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, as per Variety. Character and plot details are being kept under wraps. Will Beal is writing the script for producers Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment, and Gyllenhaal and Josh McLaughlin’s Nine Stories. (ANI)

Also Read: Trump dragged into hoax claims about filmmaker Rob Reiner's death