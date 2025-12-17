Trump dragged into hoax claims about filmmaker Rob Reiner's death

US President Donald Trump has ridiculed the shocking death of director Rob Reiner, the legendary filmmaker known for hits like 'When Harry Met Sally', saying that he died due to "incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home in California on Sunday.

Trump verbally attacked Reiner by characterizing him as a "tortured and struggling" movie director who was "once very talented."

Taking to his handle at Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, " A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!" Trump said.

Reiner was a prominent progressive voice, advocating for Democratic candidates, gay rights, and political causes in California. Though he once considered running for Governor's office, he chose to focus on activism rather than elected positions.

Meanwhile, the deaths are being investigated as a homicide by the Los Angeles Police Department, with reports indicating that the couple was stabbed to death.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the family said in a statement. (ANI)

Also Read: No plans to pursue film direction: DiCaprio opens up on bond with Martin Scorsese