Javier Bardem to Charithra Chandran: Political statements take over Oscars

The host of the event, Conan O'Brien, addressed in his monologue the 'chaotic and frightening times that touched on global conflicts, including the war in Iran. He said, "If I can be serious for just a moment, everyone watching right now around the world is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times. It's at moments like these that I believe that the Oscars are particularly resonant."

British actress Charithra Chandran, who is best known for her role as Edwina in the second season of Bridgerton, was among those wearing the badge during the ceremony. She said, 'What we are demanding is a ceasefire in Gaza. I think that I am so blessed to have a platform, and this is the least I could do to use it. Sometimes the news cycle is so fast and people move on, but the people in Gaza and the West Bank are still suffering, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor Javier Bardem, who was a presenter alongside Priyanka Chopra, had called for 'No to war and free Palestine'. In addition, he also noted that the pin he wore was the same one he used 23 years ago to protest the 2003 Iraq war. His comment garnered huge applause from the audience. This comes out amid the regional tensions and reported US-Israel strikes in Iran. He wore a patch that said "no a la guerra" - Spanish for "no to war" - as well as a Handala pin on the carpet, a symbol originally created by cartoonist Naji al-Ali that has come to represent the Palestinian people and their resistance.

Actress Saja Kilani reportedly said the decision reflected continuing violence affecting civilians in multiple regions. "There is no ceasefire right now; there are bombings happening to this day," she said. "Destruction, displacement, all over the world. Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and Venezuela, everywhere. This is a demand for a permanent ceasefire."

Saja Kilani's fellow cast member and Israeli actress Clara Khoury also weighed in on her opinion and said, "It's happening in the US, ICE." What's happening in America? What's happening with ICE? It's all connected. We are all the same; we are all human, and hatred is a cancer. People should open their hearts; our governments should acknowledge the other and be accountable for their atrocities everywhere." (Agencies)

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