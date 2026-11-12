Paul McCartney Becomes World's Third-Richest Musician with $1.4 Billion Net Worth

Beatles legend Paul McCartney has become the world's third-richest musician. According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated at a staggering USD 1.4 billion.

McCartney's wealth ranks behind his friend Taylor Swift (USD 2 billion), with whom he performed The Beatles' first US number 1 "I Want To Hold Your Hand" during the pop performer's star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July, CNN reported.

Forbes attributes McCartney's rise to the third position to his decades-long songwriting career, astute business decisions and an impressive collection of artwork.

However, the 84-year-old musician's journey began modestly, as he grew up in a working-class family in Liverpool, northwestern England. Despite The Beatles' phenomenal success, the Fab Four saw little of the cash their hard work generated at the height of Beatlemania - Forbes reported that their initial record deal provided them with less than a penny per album sold.

"No matter how successful we made the company, we didn't get a raise," McCartney wrote in a 2017 Forbes essay. (ANI)

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