JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Guwahati, celebrated its 21st JD Annual Design Awards, showcasing the creativity and talent of emerging designers under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - The World Is One Family.

More than 50 emerging designers participated in the event, interpreting the theme through innovative collections that highlighted unity, inclusivity, cultural diversity, sustainability and harmony. Drawing inspiration from the Indian philosophy that the entire world is one family, the students presented designs blending traditional influences with contemporary aesthetics.

The showcase featured diverse creative expressions, demonstrating how fashion and design can transcend cultural and geographical boundaries while promoting a sense of togetherness.

The event was evaluated by jury members Ritul Sharma, architect and owner of Akriti, and Archana Tiwari, designer and owner of Label Pariyaat. They appreciated the participants' originality, craftsmanship, conceptual clarity and creative interpretations of the theme. Their feedback also provided students with valuable industry insights.

Centre Directors Sumita Dey Deka and Ushmita Dey Hazarika congratulated all participants and highlighted the significance of the annual awards in encouraging innovation and artistic expression.

The 21st edition of the awards celebrated not only design and aesthetics but also the role of creativity in preserving cultural narratives, connecting communities and inspiring positive change.

The event reaffirmed the institute's commitment to nurturing young talent and developing socially conscious, future-ready professionals in the fashion and design industry.

The celebration concluded with the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", emphasising that despite diverse cultures and identities, the world remains one global family, stated a press release.

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