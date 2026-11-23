Actress Malvika Raaj, who played young Poo in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, revisited memories of the iconic character as the film completed 25 years.

Taking to Instagram, Malvika shared pictures and a video from her visit to the recreated Raichand House, facilitated by Airbnb India. She described the experience of returning to the film's world as a guest as surreal and said the character had remained a part of her.

Malvika also shared pictures with filmmaker Karan Johar and recalled Poo's popular outfits and dialogues. In her post, she wrote that growing up had not taken away the little Poo who remained within her.

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. (IANS)

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