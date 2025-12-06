Margot Robbie shares challenges filming ‘Wuthering Heights’ three months postpartum

Margot Robbie revealed the unique challenges of filming her upcoming adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s Wuthering Heights just three months after welcoming her first child with husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024, reported People.

The 35-year-old actress said she entered the set in “a very different headspace,” abandoning her usual routine.

“I was three months postpartum when we started shooting. So I was in a very different headspace. I didn’t do my usual routine. It was more haphazard,” she told the outlet.

“And I remember saying to writer-director Emerald Fennell, ‘What if I’m not prepared enough?’ She kept saying, ‘I don’t want you to prepare. I just need you to be in the moment,” Robbie said, explaining that Fennell’s response was a lovely way of relieving my anxiety. It was about being in my body as opposed to my head.” Robbie, who welcomed her son on October 17, 2024, has largely kept her child out of the public eye. A source told People in November that the couple were “homebodies” enjoying their time together in Los Angeles. In an earlier conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Robbie called motherhood “the best,” describing the joy it has brought to her life.

The 2026 adaptation of Wuthering Heights also stars Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, Shazad Latif, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell. The film follows the classic tale of Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw’s doomed romance, exploring jealousy, obsession, and generational revenge. Robbie spoke about her collaboration with Fennell and Elordi to bring a modern sensibility to the romance, emphasising the nuanced emotional and sensual moments. She recalled one scene where Elordi’s Heathcliff lifts Catherine with one arm while shielding her face from the rain, calling it “almost weak at the knees,” as quoted by People. ‘Wuthering Heights’ will be released on February 13, 2026. (ANI)

