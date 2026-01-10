Jennifer Lawrence says shooting intimate scenes with strangers is ‘easier’

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has explained why she prefers filming in timate scenes with strangers, rather than friends or long-time colleagues.

During an appearance at 92NY, Lawrence, who recently starred alongside Robert Pattinson in Die My Love, explained: “It was actually easier that way because Rob and I did not know each other, which is kind of better, you know?

“Like in Hunger Games, like me and Josh Hutcherson would have to kiss and that’s like …Imagine it. You know, it’s weirder and so yeah, doing it with a stranger is preferable.”

Despite her success, Lawrence finds that acting can still be “very embarrassing,” reports femalefirst.co.uk. The actress managed to overcome some of her nerves by taking “interpretive dance lessons” before shooting a scene with Pattinson. The 35-year-old star shared: “We got to Calgary like three weeks before we started shooting. Rob and I both (are) embarrassed very easily, and that was mortifying. It was, I mean, I’m not ... a dancer, Rob’s (the) worst dancer.

“And, and it was like, now blow like a tree — like it was just so embarrassing. So I think by the time she was like, ‘Yeah, get naked.’ We were just kind of like, ‘Okay, at least it’s not interpretive dance…’” (IANS)

Also Read: Madras HC directs U/A 16+ certificate for Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’