Madras HC directs U/A 16+ certificate for Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’

In a major relief for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film ‘Jana Nayagan’, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certification for the film, days after the makers postponed its theatrical release.

Justice PT Asha of the Madras High Court directed the censor board to issue the U/A certificate.

Indra Dhanraj, joint coordinator for the state legal wing, TVK, shared that a petition was filed on January 6, regarding the non-issuance of a certification.

“The matter was postponed, and today the order was pronounced. The writ petition has been allowed by the MHC. If the movie is not screened on time, it will be a huge loss for people, so reimbursement is being given. The lawyers informed that 27 scenes have been cut. If CBFC goes for an appeal, we will face them in court,” she told the media.

In response, the Censor Board is likely to file an appeal before the Chief Justice’s Bench, challenging the order passed by the single judge.

Meanwhile, the court’s decision has already sparked a wave of joy among fans, as many took to the streets to celebrate the moment. Advocates of TVK’s legal wing also joined the celebrations by distributing sweets outside the Madras HC.

The Madras High Court’s move comes after days of legal uncertainty over the planned release of ‘Jana Nayagan’, which is expected to be actor Thalapathy Vijay’s final movie.

It has been postponed ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The film was originally planned to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Production house KVN Productions shared a statement to inform fans and stakeholders about the delay. While sharing the update, the makers spoke about the “heavy heart” behind the decision and said the postponement was due to “unavoidable circumstances” beyond their control.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control. We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us,” the statement read. (ANI)

