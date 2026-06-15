Jennifer Lopez celebrates NBA title win by New York Knicks

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez joined celebrations after the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship since 1973, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday.

The Bronx-born star shared an emotional message on Instagram, recalling her long connection with the franchise. Lopez remembered rushing home from work to watch Knicks legends Patrick Ewing, John Starks, and Charles Oakley during a previous championship run.

Calling the victory a moment of pride for New York City, Lopez thanked the team for bringing people together and inspiring hope. “We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years,” she wrote, praising the players for proving that hard work and teamwork pay off. She ended her post by reaffirming her loyalty to her hometown, writing, “Knicks forever.” (ANI)

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