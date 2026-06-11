Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional as Twins Emme and Max Prepare for College

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has admitted she is struggling with the thought of her twins, Max and Emme, leaving home for college this August.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lopez, 56, said it has always been “the three of us” since she shares the 18-year-old twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. She described the transition as an emotional period, adding that she never imagined a time when her children would no longer be living at home.

Lopez said she has worked hard to raise independent children, giving them “roots and wings,” but now faces the reality of an empty nest. Reflecting on parenting, she noted that children often learn more from observing their parents’ actions than from listening to their advice.

The singer explained that she has tried to pass on every lesson she has learned in life before her children leave, stressing the importance of setting a positive example through hard work and behaviour.

Lopez also revealed that although Max and Emme are determined to follow their own paths, she sees them adopting many of her positive qualities. While her children often insist they want to be different from her and create their own identities, she believes they have naturally absorbed some of the values and traits she has demonstrated over the years.

The actress said watching her children grow into independent young adults has been both rewarding and emotional as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives. (IANS)

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