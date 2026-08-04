Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Madonna by Recreating ‘Like a Virgin’ Gondola Scene in Venice

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Queen Of Pop Madonna's iconic Like a Virgin by recreating one of the music video's most memorable moments at the same Venice canal location.

Lopez shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen swaying and recreating the song on a gondola ride beneath the city's historic bridge.

"I had to do it…" she wrote in the caption.

"Like a Virgin" is from Madonna's second studio album, Like a Virgin, which was released in 1984. The song was written and composed by Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg.

A dance song with two hooks, Madonna sings in a high register while a continuous arrangement of synths is heard along the bassline. The song's lyrics are ambiguous, consisting of hidden innuendos and open to various interpretations.

The accompanying music video was directed by Mary Lambert, and showed Madonna sailing down the canals of Venice in a gondola, as well as roaming around a castle wearing a white wedding dress.

"Like a Virgin" has been covered and parodied by a number of artists, including Elton John and "Weird Al" Yankovic. It has also been sung or referenced in feature films and TV shows such as Reservoir Dogs, Moulin Rouge! and Glee. (IANS)

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