Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Journey From ‘Moderate’ to ‘Awakened’ Hindu

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has shared a video on social media where she is seen talking about her ideological journey.

The actress while reacting to her old party videos going viral on social media, stated saying she has now transitioned from being a "moderate Hindu" to what she called an "awakened Hindu."

In the video, Kangana said that while she was getting ready to leave for Parliament, she wanted to share her thoughts.

She said, "Even though I am getting late for the Parliament, I thought I would share my feelings with you."

Speaking about women in the film industry, Kangana said, "I was posting about a sister in the film industry this morning. We have seen and known many Hindu daughters and sisters in the film industry whom we have been in contact with. We see that they may be Hindu, but they have no ideology about politics or religion. They have no ideology about it. This is usually the case in youth. They are very neutral."

The actress further claimed that people's thinking changes after coming in contact with "Islamists."

"But as soon as they are in contact with Islamists, their thinking becomes so defined that they become leftist. I think there is no harm in that because the constitution gives you freedom. You can adopt any religion or ideology you want."

Kangana then spoke about her own ideological transformation.

"But when it comes to Hindu daughters, I will not defend myself. I will not say that since I have worked against item numbers or pay parity, worked in big films, romanced heroes.,fought against nepotism. How can you say that to me? Yes, I was a moderate Hindu."

She added, "Today, if I defend myself, so many daughters will not be able to take a leap. Yes, I was a moderate Hindu. Today, I am being harassed. Since when did you become a Sanghi? I want to become a Sanghi. I want to become an awakened Hindu like BJP and RSS. I want to convert. Why can't I convert?"

Continuing her remarks, the actress said, "When it comes to Hindu daughters, the socialists used to say, you used to party, you used to do this, you used to do that. I used to do everything. But today, I also want to convert. I want to become a defined and awakened Hindu. Why is that path closed for me? This double-minded thinking will not work."

She concluded by saying, "You tell me, how else can my thinking be fine? I just feel that our daughters should also have that freedom. If they want to convert, why not become a defined and disciplined Hindu?" (IANS)

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