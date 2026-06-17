Jennifer Lopez Says Divorce from Ben Affleck Sparked Deep Self-Reflection

Actor Jennifer Lopez has spoken candidly about the personal growth and healing she experienced following her divorce from Ben Affleck, revealing that the end of her marriage prompted a period of deep self-examination.

In a recent interview, the ‘Office Romance’ actress reflected on the changes in her life over the past few years.

Lopez said she recently moved into a new home and acknowledged that “everything in my life has changed over the past couple of years,” as quoted by People magazine.

While discussing her current phase of life, Lopez described the emotional journey she has undergone since her split from Affleck.

“I’m also staring down- what is my life now? The past 20 years, it’s been one thing, the past five years has been a tumult, and then the last two years has been kind of the healing process from that tumult where I really got to know myself,” she said, as quoted by People magazine.

“The person I am today is so different than the person I was even two years ago, it’s crazy. And now I can really look at my life, appreciate it for what it is and what I’ve created for myself and be really happy,” she said.

Lopez also spoke about moments in her life when she felt overwhelmed by the consequences of her own decisions and circumstances. Reflecting on the aftermath of her divorce, she said she intentionally stepped back to focus on herself.

“And after my last divorce, I just sat there and I was like, I canceled my tour and I sat there and I was just like, ‘You need to f—ing figure yourself out. What is going on with you? Forget about everybody else. There’s nobody to blame here except yourself, in a certain way,’” she said, as quoted by People magazine.

She clarified that she did not place all responsibility for the divorce on herself, but said the experience encouraged her to examine her own patterns and choices.

“Not that people don’t behave in a way that’s not great, but [I asked myself] ‘What are you doing? What do you have going on?’” Lopez said, adding, “And that was a turning point for me. That was a couple of years ago now.” (ANI)

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