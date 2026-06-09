Jennifer Winget to Marry Singapore-Based Businessman William Ishmael This Year: Reports

Popular Indian TV actress Jennifer Winget is reportedly set to marry. According to reports, Jennifer is set to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael later this year. The couple’s relationship recently became the subject of online speculation when Jennifer commented on a reel related to wedding preps on Instagram.

In fact the buzz around Jennifer’s wedding began when eagle-eyed fans noticed the actress commenting on a wedding dance reel and following several wedding-focused social media accounts. The comment sparked curiosity as fans speculated if Jennifer was set to tie the knot.

Now, a report in the Hindustan Times has stated that the actress will be marrying her beau, William Ishmael this year. The two have been in a relationship for a while now and have been actively discussing wedding plans.

According to the source, Ishmael proposed to Winget during a recent holiday, and she accepted. "Jennifer and William are very happy together. It's a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic," the source told HT.

The wedding preps are reportedly underway already, with the couple drawing out an elaborate mood board, planning vendors and exploring wedding services.

While neither Winget nor Ishmael has publicly commented on the reports, the developments have fuelled fresh interest in the actor's personal life. (Agencies)

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