Daniel Radcliffe shares positive update on new Harry Potter series

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has offered an encouraging update on the upcoming HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter series after meeting veteran actor John Lithgow at the 79th Tony Awards.

Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter in the blockbuster film franchise, crossed paths with Lithgow backstage after both were nominated in the Best Actor in a Play category. Speaking to PEOPLE, Radcliffe praised Lithgow's acclaimed performance in Giant and expressed his support for the actor, who later won his third Tony Award for playing author Roald Dahl.

The two actors briefly discussed the new Harry Potter television series, with Lithgow sharing positive insights about the production. According to Radcliffe, Lithgow said the project was progressing well and spoke warmly about the young cast members leading the show.

"We didn't really talk about details particularly," Radcliffe said, adding that Lithgow was fond of the children involved in the series. Radcliffe described the update as "very, very sweet" and said it was reassuring to hear that everything was going smoothly.

The HBO adaptation will introduce a new generation of actors, with Dominic McLaughlin playing Harry Potter, alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

The first season, based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling, is currently in production. Lithgow will take on the role of Albus Dumbledore, previously portrayed by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the film series. (ANI)

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