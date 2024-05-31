JK Rowling criticizes colleagues for publicly denouncing her transgender rights views

In a recent revelation, JK Rowling, the renowned author of the beloved Harry Potter series, has lashed out at the double standards exhibited by colleagues who publicly criticized her views on transgender rights while privately seeking to maintain their friendship.

The acclaimed writer shared her sentiments in an extract from the forthcoming book, ‘The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht,’ published by The Times of London, as per Deadline.

Rowling expressed her surprise at the conduct of certain individuals who swiftly distanced themselves from her or condemned her views in public, only to reach out privately to reaffirm their friendship.

She remarked, “Those appalled by my position often fail to grasp how truly despicable I find theirs,” Deadline reported.

While the author did not divulge specific names, her disagreements with some individuals involved in the Harry Potter film franchise have been well-documented in recent years.

Notably, her remarks reignited a public exchange with former co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson following a significant UK review on gender identity services.

Rowling’s staunch defence of her stance on transgender rights has been met with criticism from those, like Radcliffe, who previously lauded her work.

Despite this, she remains resolute, stating, “Ultimately, I spoke up because I’d have felt ashamed for the rest of my days if I hadn’t. If I feel any regret at all, it’s that I didn’t speak far sooner,” as per Deadline.

This recent controversy underscores the ongoing debate surrounding transgender rights and the complexities of navigating personal beliefs within the public sphere. (ANI)

