Harry Potter creator JK Rowling won’t forgive Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling is in no mood to work on her differences with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who openly support LGBTQ+ rights. As the National Health Service (NHS) in Britain released an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people, Rowling took to social media to slam trans rights supporters and advocated the need for “proper checks and balances in place before autistic, gay and abused kids are left sterilised, inorgasmic, lifelong patients”. The four-year review was commissioned by the NHS and conducted by paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass. In the report, Cass states, “Children have been let down by a lack of research and remarkably weak evidence on medical interventions in gender care.”

Reacting to the report, Rowling shared a series of posts on X and said that she was “bloody angry”, claiming that “thousands are complicit, not just medics, but the celebrity mouthpieces, unquestioning media and cynical corporations” (Agencies)

