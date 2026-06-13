John Cena opens up about hair loss, health challenges

Hollywood star John Cena has revealed that losing his hair was a difficult experience and credited his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, for helping him become more open about it.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Cena said he struggled with hair loss and learned the value of vulnerability through conversations with his wife. He noted that no one is perfect and that accepting flaws can be empowering.

The actor said he now openly discusses his hair transplant journey and promotes the use of sunscreen after previously neglecting skin protection. He admitted that this mistake led to difficult medical procedures and health concerns.

Cena is a strong supporter of hair restoration treatments. He shared that his first transplant addressed a large bald spot and that he regularly consults specialists. His hair-care routine includes PRP therapy, red-light treatment, vitamins, and topical medications.

The Barbie star also reflected on being diagnosed with skin cancer twice, saying the experience taught him he was not “bulletproof.” He urged people to take sunscreen warnings seriously, adding that skin cancer can affect anyone. Recently, Cena discovered he also needed glasses. An avid reader, he noticed he was rereading pages multiple times before seeking medical advice. The check-up revealed vision issues and another age-related health condition he had not expected. (IANS)

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