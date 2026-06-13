Shahid Kapoor on Alia Bhatt’s Cannes ‘paid PR’ row: ‘Take everything with a pinch of salt’

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 appearance made headlines, not just for her graceful red-carpet looks, but also for an alleged deliberate negative publicity campaign targeting her. The conversation is once again making headlines after Shahid Kapoor addressed the subject during a recent interview. According to film critic Anupama Chopra, an industry insider had revealed that the backlash against Alia was “paid PR.”

Shahid opened up about the matter during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, and emphasized the importance of forming opinions based on personal experience.

“I personally never believe anything anybody says unless I am in the room or I saw it myself. I take everything with a pinch of salt and I think that has gone well for me because when people start believing that you are buying what they’re saying, they can manipulate you,” he said. “We are people of importance and we are in a position so if people are able to shape our perspective that can be used to create an effect.”

Speaking about public perception, Shahid further added, “But it is sad these days a lot is said and there is a pressure to handle, it can get to people. I just feel one should be real. There was a time when people could manipulate perception of people about themselves, but now that time is over. I feel every artist should know that, even if you are imperfect or insecure, let it show. Let people see who you are. When they feel that you are trying to show them something and you are trying to manipulate them, they get pissed off. It comes with the job. The money and the fame is a part of the job along with the negative aspect. And that’s how life balances itself sometimes, that with all that love can come that much negativity.” (Agencies)

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